Puka Nacua Gets Carted Off Field With Knee Injury In SNF Game Against Detroit Lions

One of the things the Los Angeles Rams were looking forward to the most this season was having a fully healthy Cooper Kupp pairing up with Puka Nacua to create one of the best 1-2 wide receiver duos in the league.

However, it didn’t take long for those dreams to dissipate.

In the second quarter, Nacua was making a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, but got injured on the play. Medical examiners took him to the blue tent to get checked out, and they taped his knee.

He tried to push through the pain, but eventually couldn’t ignore his injury any longer.

So with the first half concluded, Nacua had to be taken out of the game and carted to the locker, which is obviously not an ideal look for the team, Rams fans, or fantasy football managers.

Nacua finished the game with 42 all-purpose yards (35 receiving), and will not return to Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.

Los Angeles trails 17-10 at the end of the third quarter.