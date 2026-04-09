UCLA Bruins Stars Rice And Betts Celebrate NCAA Title At Raising Cane’s In Hollywood

UCLA champions Rice and Betts take over Raising Cane’s to celebrate their historic national title run.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — A Box Combo with a side of Rice?

Thursday morning at the Raising Cane’s on Highland Ave and Sunset Blvd, UCLA women’s basketball stars Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts arrived for a legendary honorary shift.

The visit doubled as a victory lap for a Bruins squad still buzzing from its dominant national title run, where UCLA steamrolled South Carolina 79-51.

READ: Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Serves Fans at Raising Cane’s After World Series Heroics

Betts, all 6-foot-7 of her, owned the paint throughout the tournament, while Rice’s perimeter shooting helped elevate UCLA to its first NCAA women’s title.

Now a staple in championship traditions, Raising Cane’s hosted the duo to trade the hardwood for the service window.

Fans lined up outside the Sunset location for a glimpse of the Bruins; Rice and Betts fielded media questions and signed everything from jerseys to chicken boxes for the clamoring crowd.

Both women are projected as top lottery picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Scouts rave about Betts’ ability to anchor a franchise defense, while Rice profiles as the quintessential modern point guard.

READ: UCLA Demolishes South Carolina To Win First Women's College Basketball Title

The event echoed a visit from Dodgers hero Will Smith back in November, continuing a trend of L.A. champions celebrating at the Highland location.

CEO Todd Graves even FaceTimed into the kitchen to congratulate the pair personally. With a national title secured and the WNBA calling, Rice and Betts showed that whether they’re hitting threes or serving Box Combos, they deliver under pressure.

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