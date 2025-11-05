Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Serves Fans at Raising Cane’s After World Series Heroics

A crowd of fans, and a chicken, gathered to see Dodgers catcher Will Smith work a celebratory shift at Raising Cane's.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the hottest ticket in town just days after winning back-to-back World Series championships.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith took on a new assignment following his postseason heroics: working a celebratory shift at Raising Cane’s on Sunset Boulevard.

WATCH:

Will Smith: Dodgers Icon & Humble Raising Cane's Employee

The three-time World Series champion ate tenders and met with a crowd of fans who gathered for breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Smith accepted a check from Cane’s CEO Todd Graves for his charity, Catching Hope. Cane’s doubled its donation from $50,000 to $100,000, seeing double, much like the Dodgers.

Several customers, split between the front counter and drive-thru, were served by Smith, and the guy was a natural.

Wherever he’s working — diamond to drive-thru — Smith looks the part of an MVP.

The 30-year-old hit the go-ahead solo home run that put the Dodgers ahead 5-4 in the 11th inning of Game 7.

A bevy of fans, including a chicken, showed up to cheer for Smith outside the new Raising Cane’s location in downtown Los Angeles.

Smith met with Graves and a number of promo videos that demanded the All-Star to load up on tenders for breakfast. He handled it like a back-to-back champ.

For a player coming off a World Series-record 73 innings behind the plate, Smith’s stamina during his Cane’s shift was impressive.

To capture the perfect photo for Cane’s, Smith often had to squat, putting those knees right back to work.

Smith also shared details from Monday’s Dodgers parade.

After Jack Flaherty famously went off the rails at the 2024 parade, Smith was asked which teammate carried that torch in 2025.

"I’m gonna go Kiké [Hernández]," Smith said. "He had a very good time."

Speaking of The Box, Will Smith joked that he may need FOUR fingers in 2026 to carry his championship rings.

Cane's on Sunset is already setting an apron aside for next year.

