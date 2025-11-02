Los Angeles Dodgers Are Repeat Champions, Beat Blue Jays In Best World Series Game Ever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2025 World Series, in one of the greatest games ever played.

On Friday night, with their backs against the wall, the Dodgers forced a Game 7 with a dramatic 3-1 win. With their typically high-powered offense struggling, the Dodgers finally put together a big inning, getting three runs across in the 3rd. Turning to their shaky bullpen after another excellent Yoshinobu Yamamoto start, LA narrowly escaped thanks to some ninth inning heroics from left fielder Kike Hernandez.

Game 7 started with more dramatics, this time with the Toronto Blue Jays as the beneficiary.

Shohei Ohtani started on short rest, always a risk, and clearly didn't have it. He worked his way around a ton of traffic in the first two innings without allowing a run. But in a decision that will be second guessed for a long, long time, manager Dave Roberts left him in to face the top of the Toronto lineup.

It did not go well. George Springer, in theory without the benefit of a trash can, singled to lead off the inning. Nathan Lukes sacrificed him to second. After a wild pitch, the Dodgers intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to set up Bo Bichette. Who promptly launched a massive three-run homer to send the hockey fans at Rogers Centre into a frenzy.

Dodgers Repeat As World Champions With Miraculous Comeback, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dominatesa

Despite the big homer, the Dodgers quickly battled back against a shaky Max Scherzer. Will Smith launched a double that hit the top of the wall in left field. Freddie Freeman singled to make it 1st and 3rd with nobody out. Mookie Betts popped up, but a Max Muncy walk loaded the bases.

Teoscar Hernandez, struggling mightily, crushed a ball 110mph into center field, with a .660 expected batting average. But like with the rest of the series, the Blue Jays were in the right place at the right time, and Daulton Varsho made a diving catch to prevent multiple runs from scoring.

Things heated up again soon afterward.

In the bottom of the fourth, Justin Wrobleski hit the ninth hitter, Andres Gimenez, with a 2-2 pitch, after Gimenez tried to get hit on the pitch before. Gimenez, for some inexplicable reason, acted as though the pitch was on purpose, and benches and bullpens quickly cleared.

The Dodgers clawed a run back in the top of the sixth inning, but as they did so often throughout the World Series, missed an opportunity for a big inning. And then the Blue Jays BABIP machine immediately kicked back into high gear.

Ernie Clement, a well-below-average hitter released by the Cleveland Guardians several years ago, lined yet another bloop single to the outfield to tie the postseason record for hits. Then broke it in the 8th inning with his 30th hit of the playoffs. That sums up Major League Baseball perfectly.

It seemed like Toronto would coast home after Andres Gimenez then doubled in a run to extend the lead to 4-2. Gimenez moved to 8-18 with runners in scoring position in the postseason with that hit. The Blue Jays turned to Trey Yesavage, who looked extremely shaky before getting Freddie Freeman to hit into an inning-ending double play.

With the Dodgers down to their final five outs, Max Muncy hit a solo home run in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman came in to get the final three outs, but of all the star players on the Dodgers' roster, Miguel Rojas…MIGUEL ROJAS, hit a game-tying home run to make it 4-4.

The first home run to tie the score in the 9th inning in Game 7 in the history of the World Series. And it's Miguel Rojas.

The Dodgers, desperate to keep the game tied, turned to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Game 6 starter. He immediately got into trouble with a single, walk, and hit by pitch to load the bases. But Miguel Rojas cut down the go-ahead run at home by the narrowest of margins, and Andy Pages, somehow, held on to a deep fly ball while crashing into Kike Hernandez to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, the Dodgers turned around and immediately loaded the bases with one out themselves. Only for Pages to ground into a force out at home, and Kike Hernandez to be retired after just missing out on weak grounder. With Toronto held scoreless, the game went to the 11th, and Toronto turned to starter Shane Bieber in relief.

With two outs and nobody out, Smith launched a 2-0 pitch for a go-ahead home run.

Dramatic enough, right?

Game 7 wasn't done there.

In the bottom of the 11th, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got his hands in on a quality pitch, driving it into the left field corner for a leadoff double. The Blue Jays bunted him to third, with Addison Barger due up. Yamamoto, somehow still pitching, walked him on four pitches, putting the winning run on base with one out. Alejandro Kirk had a chance to tie it or walk it off for Toronto.

But on an 0-2 pitch, he broke his bat, hit it right to Mookie Betts who stepped on second and made the throw to get the third out and secure the series and the title.

The greatest World Series game ever. One of the greatest postseason series ever. Absolute insanity.

Toronto has to be devastated, just two outs away from a title. So many chances to win the game, in the 9th, in extras. But to beat the champs you gotta knock them out. And the Dodgers were never knocked out. What a game. What a win. The Dodgers dynasty is on, back-to-back champions for the first time since the Yankees in 1998-2001.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the most obvious series MVP in history. Home teams in the World Series were 2-5. The Blue Jays, with their home field advantage in front of a raucous crowd, went 1-3 at Rogers Centre. Insanity. Baseball is the best.