US Hockey Player Quinn Hughes Says USA Is 'Greatest Country In The World' After Game Winning Goal

It's hard to believe, but in a refreshing turn of events, an American athlete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina is actually proud to be representing the United States.

If you're rooting for Team USA, it's been a frustrating few weeks. Instead of a time of collective unity built around supporting the team and the country, press conferences have been filled with absurd comments from skiers like Hunter Hess, turncoats like Eileen Gu, and self-obsessed skaters like Amber Glenn. And let's not forget the self-serving platitudes from Mikaela Shiffrin.

Heck, even someone from the curling team took the opportunity to demonstrate a spectacular lack of intelligence and awareness over immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

After all that, thank God for the U.S. hockey team. Defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the decisive goal in a massive, 2-1 overtime win over Sweden to advance to the semifinals against Slovakia. And in the aftermath, gave the very best quote of the games from a member of Team USA.

US Hockey Showing The Rest Of Team USA How It's Done

Hughes told the media afterward what it meant to him to get the winning goal on Wednesday, particularly with US flags waving throughout the arena and raucous "U-S-A" chants echoing throughout Milan.

"Yeah, it's special," Hughes said. "I love the US, it's the greatest country in the world, so I'm happy to represent it here with these guys, and it's really special."

See how easy that was?

Far too many US athletes have so little appreciation for the tremendous advantages living in this country affords them. The quality of life, the access to training, development, coaching, and resources that few, if any, countries can match. Even if they disagree with whoever the president happens to be, the incredible opportunities available here don't change. Which is why you see athletes who almost certainly disagreed with former presidents, like Joe Biden or Barack Obama, still expressing their pride in representing the United States.

Now, though? The left-leaning athletes just can't help themselves, because politics, ideology, and virtue signaling comes before country. If you're looking for a group to root for, it's impossible to beat the hockey team.