JD Vance Criticizes Eileen Gu, Says She Should Be Representing United States

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina have had their fair share of controversy.

Olympians competing for Team USA have, for some inexplicable reason, chosen to speak out about politics and President Donald Trump. Some, like skier Hunter Hess, have essentially walked back their comments after an outpouring of frustration and disappointment from US fans.

Others, like figure skater Amber Glenn, have turned in disappointing performances after choosing to make themselves the center of attention.

Then there's perhaps the most controversial athlete, skier Eileen Gu. Gu was born and raised in the United States to an American father and first-generation Chinese immigrant mother. She trained and developed her skills in California, skiing in the Lake Tahoe area as a young child. She was admitted to Stanford University, also in the San Francisco Bay Area. And after all that, Gu chose to represent China as an athlete in international competitions.

Coincidentally, she's become one of the top earning female athletes in the world, receiving tens of millions of dollars in payments from Chinese companies and others looking to make inroads in the Chinese market. Then there are direct payments from the Chinese government. And with all those perks, she's chosen to speak out in favor of left-wing political causes in the United States, while feigning ignorance of any major political issues with China and their human rights abuses.

And it's clear that Vice President JD Vance isn't exactly a fan of her decision-making.

JD Vance Blasts Eileen Gu For Picking China

Vance joined Fox News' "The Story With Martha McCallum," and addressed Gu's controversial decision to abandon her birth country in favor of more lucrative financial pastures.

Vance said he'd hope that US citizens would choose to represent America in international sports, though wasn't sure exactly how her status would be determined. "I have no idea what her status should be, I think that's ultimately up to the Olympics Committee, I won't pretend to wade into that," Vance explained.

"I certainly think that someone who grew up in the United States of America who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that makes this country a great place, I would hope they want to compete with the United States of America," Vance continued. "So, I'm going to root for American athletes, I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I'm rooting for in this Olympics."

That's exactly why Gu has become so controversial and disliked by huge numbers of Americans. She's clearly benefited from the resources, benefits, and training practices in the United States. Then realized that choosing to play for China would present massive financial opportunities from both the government and Chinese companies. All the while deciding to speak out on political issues in the United States and ignoring them in China. That type of hypocrisy, cynical decision-making and abandoning your birth country isn't going to be popular. But boy, oh boy, is she enjoying those checks.