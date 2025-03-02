Pro-Trans Activists Gather Outside House OF Maine Rep. Who Wants Men Out Of Women's Sports

First, Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby was censured for saying men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Now, protesters are gathering around her house to try to intimidate her for her beliefs.

Last week, Libby was censured by Maine representatives for posting about a transgender male who won a girl’s pole-vaulting event. "Censured" means that until Libby offers an apology for her post (which she doesn’t plan on doing), she will not be able to speak or vote on any bills in the assembly.

Saturday, thousands of Maine citizens gathered outside the Capitol building in Augusta to protest against Gov. Janet Mills’ insane refusal to ban men from women’s sports. While it's not possible to recall the acting governor in Maine (regardless of if she’s a liberal psychopath), over 22,000 people signed a petition to start the process of Mills getting removed from office.

As a countermove to this massive show of disapproval for Mills (and approval for Libby), a group of liberal protestors gathered outside of Libby’s home to try to intimidate her common-sense stance. When I say "group," I mean less than 10.

Two of the signs these idiots held read , "Shame on you Laurel 4 exploiting a child 4 your political gain" and "protect trans youth."

Leave it to leftists to march near a politician’s house to intimidate them. At the very least, the paltry number of supporters shows that more and more Mainers are realizing that boys shouldn’t be in girls’ sports at any level.

Sanity is making a comeback in the Northeast.