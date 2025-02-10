Pro-Palestine Super Bowl Protestor Was Part of Halftime Crew

Organizers for Super Bowl LIX's halftime show dropped the ball after letting a pro-Palestine protestor waltz into the festivities on Sunday.

On Monday, more details were revealed about the rogue protestor who gained attention for jumping on stage with a flag that combined the Palestinian and Sudanese flags.

Scribbled on the fabric were the words "Palestine" and "Sudan," accented with a heart and a raised fist. ... (don't ask how they feel about the events of Oct. 7, 2024) ...

The rogue man in the black hoodie and sweats was reportedly part of a 400-member crew assigned to the halftime show, and he secretly brought the flag into the ceremonies by hiding it under his clothing.

From the looks of footage shared from the incident, the man didn't appear to be much of a backup dancer ...

The significant security vulnerabilities for Sunday’s event raised major concerns about the festivities, especially following the terror attack on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day and the attendance of President Donald Trump at the Big Game. President Trump's recent remarks about potentially taking control of war-torn Gaza have drawn criticism from pro-Palestine activists.

New Orleans police are investigating the matter. Roc Nation, who organizes the halftime show, said the production company was unaware or responsible for the protestor's actions.

Surprisingly, the man faced no criminal charges after storming the halftime show and only received a minor punishment: a ban from all future NFL events.

The NFL posted a statement regarding the protestor's unwelcome demonstration.

"No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent," the NFL said. "The individual will be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events."

Apart from the controversy, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show drew criticism for its failure to deliver genuine excitement or showcase any of the recognizable 'hits' by the Compton-based artist.

