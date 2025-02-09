Man Waving Palestinian, Sudanese Flags Removed During Super Bowl Halftime Show

During Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, a rogue man waving a Palestine / Sudanese flag appeared on stage as Kendrick Lamar performed. Security eventually intervened and removed him from the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans. It remains unknown if the protester was a fan or associated with the halftime crew.

"Palestine" and "Sudan" appeared to be written on the flag.

Footage of the protester showed him jumping up on the stage with his flag, showing support for Gaza and highlighting a war-torn Sudan during the Super Bowl festivities.

The protester jumped down from the stage to avoid security and ran in circles on the field for roughly 20 seconds, near the halftime show performers, before a crew of security tackled him.

NFL Network's Albert Breer also shared that cops escorted the fan off the field.

Security was a significant concern ahead of Sunday's game due to the New Year's Day terror attack, alongside President Donald Trump’s attendance at Super Bowl LIX.

