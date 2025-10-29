Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Enjoy Much-Needed Privacy at Dodger Stadium’s World Series Game 4

There were a few royal letdowns in Game 4 for LA, starting with the appearance of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan, headline divas, joined the celebrity row at Dodger Stadium, to the groans of many familiar with these love birds' history of ‘faking it’ in Hollywood.

The pair, once supportive of the Blue Jays and Canada, ditched that allegiance to catch some low-hanging love from Dodger fans at the stadium, chilling near the front of Los Angeles' hottest event, where tickets to sit with the pigeons surpassed $800.

Joining the lineup of elites in LA were LeBron James, Jason Bateman, Magic Johnson and Tobey Maguire.

Harry and Meghan’s cameo even prompted some love from MLB’s social media. Followers, however, weren’t as thrilled to see the couple, known more for their incessant Hollywood groveling than for any recent achievements.

From teary docuseries to tell-all interviews, the Sussexes have turned their struggle with the spotlight into a full-blown PR case study.

Sydney Sweeney also appeared at Chavez Ravine and on the FOX broadcast, delivering the Game 4 intro.

The Euphoria actress attended with ex-women’s boxing star Christy Martin, whom Sweeney will portray in an upcoming biopic.

Sweeney spoke about preparing for the role and how putting on weight worked wonders.

OutKick founder Clay Travis complimented Sweeney’s great genes.

Rivaling Sweeney’s natural-born gifts was the Left Arm of God himself, Sandy Koufax, who was also in attendance Tuesday night after braving the 18-inning marathon from Monday evening. That’s incredible endurance from the 89-year-old legend.

In the end, it wasn’t a storybook finish for the Dodgers, who caught the Prince and Duchess’ vibes and lost 6-2 to Toronto, tying the series at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

