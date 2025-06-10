Sydney Sweeney Put On Weight For Christy Martin Biopic & It All Went To Her Boobs And Butt

What are all the Sydney Sweeney haters going to say now? Yes, the newly-confirmed single actress can put up an epic performance on a red carpet.

She does get a lot of attention for being attractive and having big boobs. Sure she leans into that and doesn’t mind that it's helped her become a household name.

But there's more to Sweeney's acting game than being a sex symbol who sometimes sells her bathwater. She can and will transform herself for a role in need be.

It's not always going to work, but she pulled it off for the Christy Martin biopic.

Not only does the former boxer who is credited with putting women's boxing on the map get to say Sydney Sweeney played me in a movie, Sweeney gets to use it as an example of expanding her acting abilities.

Sydney Sweeney revealed the changes her body went under for the Christy Martin role

That meant months of training and gaining more than 30 pounds. Sweeney shared the details of her transformation with W Magazine, which she also appears on the cover of.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," she said. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

The hard work paid off, and the results were noticeable. She had transformed herself into a different person. A stronger person with, as hard as it is to believe, bigger boobs and a huge butt.

"My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god," she continued.

"But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

If this doesn’t prove to the haters that she's more than a sex symbol, nothing will. She worked her ass off for months, got bigger boobs and a bigger butt and didn’t feature either.

That is dedication to a craft if I've ever seen it. Stop trying to put Sydney Sweeney in a box. It's not going to work. She's far too talented.