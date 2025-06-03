Sydney Sweeney Hits Internet With Bomb About Current Relationship Status

She's become an A-list star.

PublishedUpdated

Gentlemen, Sydney Sweeney is officially back on the dating market.

Speculation has been swirling for months that Sweeney split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. She cleaned up her Instagram (a classic sign of a split), and ditched her engagement ring.

Yet, the "Anyone but You" star has never officially acknowledged whether the two were actually done. Well, she has now.

Sydney Sweeney confirmed she's single in a recent interview. She had been engaged to Jonathan Davino. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney confirms she's single.

Sweeney spoke with The Times and confirmed that her relationship with Davino, which started in 2018, is now officially done and over with.

The Times asked her point-blank if she was still planning a wedding, and the star actress responded with a simple, "No."

Naturally, the outlet followed up by asking if she's single.

"Yes. I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," the "Euphoria" star told The Times.

Sydney Sweeney is no longer with Jonathan Davino. The two started dating in 2018. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Well, there you have it, folks. Sydney Sweeney is officially single and back on the market. I'm sure social media will soon be full of jokes of guys saying "So, you're telling me there's a chance?"

No, you fools do not have a chance, unless you're likely also an A-list star, but it's fine to dream. The good news for Sweeney is that she has plenty of things to keep herself busy as she gets over the breakup.

She has three major movies currently in the works. "Echo Valley" and "The Housemaid" come out this year, and she's also playing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming film with no release date.

Sydney Sweeney is single for the first time since 2018. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

I'm sure she's going to bounce back better than ever with no lack of potential suitors. It would make a great story arc on "Entourage" back in the day. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.