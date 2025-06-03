Sydney Sweeney Hits Internet With Bomb About Current Relationship Status

Gentlemen, Sydney Sweeney is officially back on the dating market.

Speculation has been swirling for months that Sweeney split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. She cleaned up her Instagram (a classic sign of a split), and ditched her engagement ring.

Yet, the "Anyone but You" star has never officially acknowledged whether the two were actually done. Well, she has now.

Sydney Sweeney confirms she's single.

Sweeney spoke with The Times and confirmed that her relationship with Davino, which started in 2018, is now officially done and over with.

The Times asked her point-blank if she was still planning a wedding, and the star actress responded with a simple, "No."

Naturally, the outlet followed up by asking if she's single.

"Yes. I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," the "Euphoria" star told The Times.

Well, there you have it, folks. Sydney Sweeney is officially single and back on the market. I'm sure social media will soon be full of jokes of guys saying "So, you're telling me there's a chance?"

No, you fools do not have a chance, unless you're likely also an A-list star, but it's fine to dream. The good news for Sweeney is that she has plenty of things to keep herself busy as she gets over the breakup.

She has three major movies currently in the works. "Echo Valley" and "The Housemaid" come out this year, and she's also playing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming film with no release date.

I'm sure she's going to bounce back better than ever with no lack of potential suitors. It would make a great story arc on "Entourage" back in the day. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.