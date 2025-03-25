Sydney Sweeney Has The Internet Talking After She Deletes Photo With Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Is Sydney Sweeney about to rock the free agent market?

If the growing rumors about a split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are true, then she is. The latest to set off alarm bells across the internet is the deletion of a photo.

Not just any photo, one of her and Davino sharing a kiss. Here's the now missing image of Sweeney and the 41-year-olld businessman and producer.

This was part of a carousel of some of her favorites from the last few days of 2024. Someone noticed the removal of her fiancé and that has to mean something according to the experts.

Who goes around deleting their future husband from their Instagram if there isn’t some trouble in paradise? This move followed the reported postponement of their wedding.

Add all that up and let's toss in partying solo with Paris Hilton into the mix while rubbing shoulders with big-named celebrities, because why not?

The postponed wedding, the partying solo, the deletion of a photo are all telltale signs that a star is about to test the waters of free agency. That's not the behavior of someone re-signing for a possible hometown discount.

Sydney Sweeney could be gearing up for an historic free agency

Sweeney is hitting up fashion shows and going on safaris. These activities don’t necessarily fall under the "working through a rough patch" column either.

We could be about to witness one of the biggest moments in the history of free agency. This would top anything those losers Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto did when they hit the open market.

Or we could all be getting played by Sydney Sweeney.

Remember the whole cheating with her co-star rumors that she leaned into to sell a movie? She had a lot of people fooled by that one. She could be playing a similar game as we speak.

Whatever is actually going on, she has the internet talking. She could rock the free agent market like an elite starting pitcher who wants to join a big market winner. In other words, buckle up.