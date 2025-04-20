Sydney Sweeney Singing Breakup Karaoke & Showing Off Ringless Finger Has The Internet Rattled

The false sense of hope that was felt by some when the reports that Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, had called off their wedding has just been cranked up to a new level.

It seems like forever ago when she pulled off the photo deletion heard round the world. That appeared to indicate then that the in-demand actress was about to hit the free agent market.

While nothing has officially been announced, I haven’t seen the old Hollywood joint statement. The rumors of a split have continued with the actress helping to fuel them.

Fresh off of teaming up with Emily Ratajkowski, who knows a thing or two about navigating high-profile breakups, and hitting the tennis court for some A+ content, Sydney was spotted at a karaoke bar singing Adele's Someone Like You.

What do the girls do following a breakup when they're ready to go out? They belt Adele's breakup song at a karaoke bar. TMZ got their hands on video of Sydney doing that last week in Key West, Florida, at the Backyard Bar.

Sydney Sweeney sang some breakup karaoke and showed off her ringless finger

TMZ didn’t have any details on who she was onstage singing with. It could be a friend of hers or a local who just so happened to be there when Sydney Sweeney decided to hit the bar.

That wasn’t all that surfaced last week. The day after the karaoke video arrived and made the rounds, came a picture that, from the looks of it, was taken on the same night.

In the picture, Sydney can be seen giving the camera a good look at her ring finger. A ring finger without an engagement ring.

That's all social media needed to see to cause a scene. The picture has been viewed millions of times and the responses to the ringless Sydney Sweeney are exactly what you'd expect.

Some hilarious, others completely delusional. But that's the fun of social media, isn’t it? We laugh, we cry, we enjoy the entertainment of it all.

Best of luck to Sydney if she's indeed an unrestricted free agent or about to be.