President Trump Said Saquon Barkley Was On His Fitness Council -- Which Is News To Barkley

We've got some obvious miscommunication between the White House and Barkley

President Donald Trump and Saquon Barkley have forged a nice relationship, to the point Barkley was appointed to the revitalized President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, according to the White House and as articulated by Trump himself during a press conference.

Except that isn't the full story, according to Barkley.

Barkley ‘Shocked’ President Included Him

Barkley spoke to reporters on Monday and was asked about being part of the prestigious Council. It was meant to be a routine, bookkeeping question to get the running back on the record about the topic.

But it got awkward.

"Um, yeah," Barkley said before a short pause. "A couple of months ago, it was brought to my team about the Council, so I'm not really too familiar with it. I felt like I'm going to be super busy. So, you know, me and my family thought it was probably in the best interest to not accept that."

Wait, what?

"Was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned," Barkley added. "But, you know, I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it, but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

This is interesting. And weird.

White House Believes Barkley On Council

Trump absolutely included Barkley's name among the new Council members. And right now, one can visit the White House website that includes a list of Council members:

"The Council will include Executive Director Catherine Granito, Chair Bryson DeChambeau, Saquon Barkley, Gary Bettman, Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Cody, Campbell, Roger Goodell, Wayne Gretzky, Nelly Korda, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Annika Sörenstam, Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence Taylor, Matthew Tkachuk, and Mariano Rivera."

The executive order that Trump signed on July 31 is official. It can also be found on the White House website as well and reads:

"As the United States prepares to celebrate its semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026, we must address the threat to the vitality and longevity of our country that is posed by America’s declining health and physical fitness.

"For far too long, the physical and mental health of the American people has been neglected. Rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels, particularly among our children. These trends weaken our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and national morale…"

Is Everyone Else Named On Council?

So this sounded, initially at least, like a well-thought sports issue that didn't beg any investigative reporting. But that has changed.

We've reached out to the NFL to see if indeed the NFL commissioner is on the council. No response yet.

We know Butker is aboard because he was at the presser. We know Taylor is a member because he was also present.

One assumes Tagovailoa is on the council, but that's not 100 percent confirmed yet because the Miami Dolphins quarterback has not talked yet this week.

The President talked at some length about how cool Tagovailoa and his family are, although it was clear the quarterback's name was challenging to say the least.

Barkley And Trump Are Cool

Back to Barkley a moment: He's obviously not a Trump hater. He is friendly with the family and respects the office of the president.

That's probably why Barkley played golf with the President in April. And he defended that and his trip to the White House to attend the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl title celebration.

So they're good.

Except, possibly, their people aren't communicating quite well.