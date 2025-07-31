President Trump Loves Tua Tagovailoa But Butchers Quarterback's Name

Tua should coach Trump on the pronunciation of his name

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order restoring the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test, which Baby Boomers and Gen Xers know about because they had to perform the test in school.

The effort is meant to address the widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions.

That time-tested approach is get off your backsides, young people.

Saquon Barkley And Tua Tagovailoa On Council

The President announced new members of the Fitness Council, and it includes several NFL players including Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Trump said as much during his announcement. Except that his pronunciation of Tagovailoa's name was, well, butchered.

"Tua Tag-Oh-vah-lia," Trump said amid a struggle with the many vowels.

That ain't it.

It's actually Tua Tuhng·uh·vai·low·uh.

And we get it, as does Tua. It's a tough name to pronounce. Very tough. But it was just a funny moment.

Tagovailoa Family Has Supported Trump

Democrats, of course, will turn this into a reason to call for doctors to examine Trump's cognitive abilities, because that's all they've got right now. Whatever.

It's doubtful Tagovailoa is offended by the President's pronunciation struggles. The two have met before. The Tagovailoa family supports Trump.

And at least Trump was smart enough to not attempt Tua's full name.

Anyone not versed and well-practiced in that one would struggle with Tuanigamanuolepola Donny Tagovailoa.

Tua Needs To Stay Healthy

While Tagovailoa is a supporter, the President is equally a fan of Tagovailoa.

"He's been fantastic," Trump said of the quarterback. "When he's not injured, he's great but he's got to stay healthy. And he's a great guy."

Yeah, um, some will interpret that as a dig.

But it's honest and factual.

Tagovailoa has missed games – a lot of them. And when he misses games, the Dolphins typically lose.