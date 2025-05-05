Big Sports Guy, President Donald Trump, Set To Announce 2027 NFL Draft, Hosted At Nation's Capital

Several reports surfaced Sunday revealing that President Trump’s upcoming "sports announcement" will name Washington, D.C.'s National Mall, the host site for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The president is scheduled to speak and announce at 1 p.m. (ET) on Monday.

Trump is expected to announce that the National Mall will host the annual event, which will be announced jointly with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. Axios and the AP reported the news, following the White House's tease of a big announcement.

READ: Donald Trump Considering An Executive Order On NIL After Meeting With Nick Saban. Would It Work?

Since 2015, the NFL has rotated host cities, moving away from its traditional venue, Radio City Music Hall in New York. This year, the 2025 draft was in Green Bay, with next year's draft (2026) heading to Pittsburgh.

The announcement also follows the D.C. government's plan to construct a new stadium in the district, replacing RFK Stadium.

Meanwhile, hosting the NFL Draft in the nation’s capital marks another big achievement for President Trump, who is already a major influence on sports.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero noted, Trump is the most sports-minded president in recent memory, even in the running to claim "GOAT" status against the pool of ex-presidents.

READ: Donald Trump The Most Sports-Minded President In Memory, Perhaps Ever In U.S. History

Trump recently expressed support for reviving the Washington Redskins name, following the franchise’s decision to remove its Native American iconography under pressure. He's also been an outspoken supporter of Massapequa's fight against removing the Chiefs from their school's sporting teams.

Surely the president will make his mark on the event two years from now.

Sports and Trump work well in tandem; there's no doubt about it.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela