NFL And Congress Discussing Return Of The Washington Redskins Logo

The recognition of Native American symbols and nicknames has steadily declined from Americana as the culture has bowed to political correctness – the Cleveland Indians are no more and Chief Wahoo was benched, the University of Illinois dropped the Chief Illiniwek logo and St. John's University and Miami University (Ohio) changed their nicknames decades ago. But the battle over the Washington Redskins logo, seemingly decided years ago, continues.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after sacking quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Redskins Return Tied To RFK Bill

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted 17-2 to advance legislation H.R. 4984 that would "direct the Secretary of the Interior to transfer administrative jurisdiction over the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus to the District of Columbia so that the District may use the Campus for purposes including residential and commercial development."

That bill, if eventually passed by the full Senate in December and signed into law, would pave the way for the Commanders to build a new stadium where the old RFK Stadium stood.

But the committee approved the bill only after some negotiations with the NFL and the Commanders to bring back the discarded Redskins logo. 

"We have good discussions with the NFL and with the Commanders,"  Montana Senator Steve Daines told FOXNews America Reports. "There’s good faith in negotiations going forward that’s going to allow this logo to be used again. Perhaps revenues going to a foundation that could help Native Americans in sports and so forth. 

"We’re making good progress and, based on the good faith negotiations, I made a decision to support this bill [Tuesday] in the committee."

Nov 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Washington Redskins helmet and logo before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Redskins Logo In Play, But Not Nickname

OutKick asked the NFL to confirm these discussions and negotiations and had not received a response by the time of publication.

A source told OutKick the talks that so far took place included the idea of fully restoring the team logo or at least having it used in merchandise sales by the club with portions of the proceeds going to tribal causes.

To be clear, these talks do not include changing the Commanders' nickname back to Redskins. That idea was previously dismissed as a non-starter by the Commanders themselves.

But the logo which stood since the early 1970s is another matter.

That logo was designed by a man named Walter "Blackie" Wetzel. He was a councilman and chairman of the Blackfeet Nation and president of the National Congress of American Indians. He was known as a staunch advocate for indigenous people.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - CIRCA 1970's:  Quarterback Sonny Jurgensen #9 of the Washington Redskins turns to hand the ball off to a running back against the Philadelphia Eagles, during a circa early 1970's NFL football game at RFK stadium in Washington, D.C.. Jurgenson played for the Redskins from 1964-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Redskins Logo Honors Blackfeet Chief

Wetzel said before his death in 2003 that the logo was inspired by Blackfeet Chief John Two Guns White Calf.

Wetzel's son Don wrote an editorial in the Great Falls Tribune stating the logo signaled Blackfeet power and "introduced that power into the minds of our nation and world."

Wetzel's grandson Ryan told the Daily Montanan he's confident a concrete plan for the return of the Redskins logo will emerge.

"It’s exciting to even have that conversation after they said it (the logo) would be gone forever," Ryan Wetzel said.

Daines delivered remarks at the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee where he shared the full story of the iconic Native American logo and the "good faith negotiations" taking place with the team, the NFL, and the Wetzel family.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 12: An aerial view of the Redskins logo at midfield during NFL game action between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on October 12, 2003 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

How We Got Here On Logo

And he addressed on America Reports his past dislike for how the logo was shelved in 2020 amid economic, political and social pressure.  

"We were calling out leaders in case of, really, woke gone wrong – the irony that they were canceling Native American culture as the DEI movement went way too far," Daines said. 

"This is honoring a Blackfeet chief who was born in Montana. He is highly esteemed. The Blackfeet tribe of Montana, their current chairman, and tribal council signed a letter in strong support to bring the logo back. 

"It honors Indian Country."

