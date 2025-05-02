Trump Caught On Camera Privately Giving Nick Saban Incredible Compliment: WATCH

President Donald Trump is very aware of when he's in the presence of sports royalty.

The President gave the graduation speech Thursday night at the University of Alabama, and he was joined by legendary former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Talk about a lot of star power in one location for the state of Alabama and fans of the President.

President Donald Trump Gives Nick Saban An Awesome Compliment

Prior to the two men giving speeches, they spent time together backstage at the event, and the President had very high praise for the seven-time national champion coach.

"After you, fellas. Anybody that won that many games, he should go first," Trump told Saban and UA President Stuart Bell shortly before the coach took the stage.

Well said, Mr. President.

You can watch the cool moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trump is a huge fan of sports, and he's a huge fan of winners. There isn't a coach in the history of college football with a resume better than Nick Saban:

Seven national titles (six with Alabama and one with LSU)

11 SEC championships

292–71–1 career record

201–29 record at Alabama

Restored Alabama football glory and took the program to unprecedented heights.

There are a lot of great coaches, but there's only one Nick Saban. What that man did in Tuscaloosa was nothing short of incredible.

He took a once proud program that had fallen on hard times and turned it into the greatest dynasty college football has ever seen.

Seeing President Trump give Saban the respect he earned with a touching compliment is very neat.

Finally, the video below was blowing up the group chats on Thursday night. Leave it to Saban and Trump to come together for an all-time moment in the Oval Office.

Credit to President Trump for paying Saban a touching compliment. It's a reminder that politics doesn't always have to be so serious. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.