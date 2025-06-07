President Donald Trump Hits UFC 316 In New Jersey, Gets Big Cheers

UFC 316 took place on Saturday night in New Jersey, and as has been the case at several of the MMA promotion's events over the years, the Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump, was in the house.

A little after 9:30 pm on the East Coast, the president's motorcade was headed to the Prudential Center, home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, where UFC 316 was taking place, headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Then, right around 10 pm, the man himself was in the building and walked out to the arena floor alongside UFC boss Dana white.

As is typically the case, the president got a big ovation from the UFC crowd.

You can see Trump shake hands with a bunch of folks on the way in, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson, and then as has been the case with his last couple of visits to UFC, the president shared a big hug with comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, whose podcast he appeared on during his 2024 presidential campaign, and the appearance led to an endorsement from Rogan that proved to be a massive boost.

However, it appeared that Trump had a smaller entourage than in his previous appearances, and most notably, he was not accompanied by Elon Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla head honcho was a big part of Trump's reelection campaign and had led the Department of Government Efficiency. However, this week, the two billionaires had a very public and very ugly falling out that played out on social media.

However, despite this, Trump seemed to be in good spirits as he took his seat ahead of the night's main event.

The president's last trip to a UFC event was back in April when he dropped by UFC 314 in Miami, a very short trip from Mar-A-Lago.