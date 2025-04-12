President Donald Trump Gets Massive Ovation After Arriving At UFC 314 In Miami

We knew that President Donald Trump was in South Florida, and it just so happened that his buddy Dana White and the UFC were in the area too, so it should come as no surprise that the Commander in Chief decided to have a night on the town to check out UFC 314 at Miami's Kaseya Center.

The Commander in Chief is not a stranger to the UFC event and usually gets a massive reception from the crowd. UFC 314 marked the first event that Trump has attended since being sworn in for his second term.

He was asked before arriving in Miami who he thought would come out of the night the big winner.

"You have a lot of good fights," Trump said. "Who's going to win? Dana White. Dana White is going to win."

I mean, he's probably right about that one.

After hopping on Air Force One for a quick flight to Miami, Trump entered the arena a little after 10 pm ET accompanied by UFC boss Dana White and was also joined by DOGE policy advisor Elon Musk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Upon arriving at the arena, Trump was greeted with a massive ovation.

Back in November, he attended UFC 309, which was held in New York City at Madison Square Garden, a little over a week after the 2024 presidential election. That time, he was flanked by Kennedy (who famously indulged on some McD's afterward) and Musk as well.

The event is being headlined by a bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the currently vacant UFC Featherweight Championship, and is the fourth time that UFC has held an event in Miami, with the last time being just last year for UFC 298. The night is also slated to include a co-main event featuring Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.