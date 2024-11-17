RFK Jr. Ruthlessly Roasted Over McDonald's Photo With Trump

The internet is cooking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for an all-time funny photo.

RFK Jr. - the pick to lead HHS - attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Saturday night with President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a stacked entourage.

The crew blew the roof off the place with their entrance. The warm reception was just the latest example of a serious vibe shift in the United States. Some might even say we're officially back!

While we might be back, RFK Jr. didn't seem overly pleased to be served McDonald's on Trump's plane on the ride back.

RFK Jr.'s photo with McDonald's and Donald Trump goes viral

Margo Martin shared a photo of Trump, Trump Jr., Musk, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and RFK Jr. with McDonald's on the plane, and the former Presidential candidate looked like he was in a state of shock.

After all, RFK Jr.'s entire soapbox topic is the fact food in America needs to be much healthier. Then, Trump served him some McDonald's.

Check out the truly awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone with a sense of humor can tell this photo is hilarious, and it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. Enjoy some of the best below.

There's probably no food on the planet RFK Jr. wants to eat less than McDonald's. While I love a tasty McDonald's burger and hot fries from time to time.

However, my entire personality isn't built around overhauling America's food system and the diet of people. RFK Jr.'s obsessed with health and clean eating.

Then, Donald Trump shoved some McDonald's across the table for him to eat after UFC 309. The man looks like he's ready to blink an SOS message for someone to try to come save him.

We might have to reach out to RFK Jr. to find out whether he actually took a bite. My guess is absolutely not, but let's at least embrace the possibility. Let me know what you think of the funny photo at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.