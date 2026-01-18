Playoff Stinker Reminds Internet Of CJ Stroud's 'Advice' To Caleb Williams

It was a day when nothing seemed to be going right for Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

Having to face a blinding snow flurry and a tenacious New England Patriots defense, Stroud was seeing ghosts for large portions of the AFC Divisional Round game in Foxborough, tossing a total of four interceptions and largely negating a solid effort from a similarly opportunistic Houston defense.

All in all, it was a game to forget for Stroud on the statsheet: 42% completion percentage, the four aforementioned picks and a passer rating of just 28.0.

His final stat line didn't even paint the full picture of just how off Stroud looked for large parts of this game.

With the unfortunate reality of another playoff stinker on his ledger, Stroud will probably spend this offseason with his head down, grinding and getting better for future playoff runs with the Texans.

Unfortunately for the Houston gunslinger, the internet isn't ready to let him off so easily.

Just for some added context, last year near the start of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' rookie season, he faced off against Stroud and the Texans.

Stroud was only in his second season himself, but after the game, he took it upon himself to impart some wisdom on the rookie, and it gave us one of the most awkward postgame conversations since Jim Schwartz and Jim Harbaugh met at midfield in 2011.

Yikes! You could just tell Williams wanted to be anywhere but on that field, and here's a guy who is basically the same age as him acting like his "cool uncle" who caught him smoking weed.

Since that fateful day nearly a year and a half ago, the fine folks on X have taken every chance they get to rub Stroud's nose in it, and today presented yet another unique opportunity to drop this clip on the timeline again.

That's brutal!

On one hand, I feel for Stroud. The guy was just trying to help out a fellow young blood in the league as I'm sure he appreciated others doing for him.

But on the other hand, who does this guy think he is? Peyton Manning in year 12 or something?

Whether he regrets this moment or not, we may never know, but one thing is for sure: unless Stroud goes on to win a couple Super Bowl rings, this clip will continue to haunt him until the heat death of the universe.

The internet can be so cruel.