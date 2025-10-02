CJ Stroud Says He Misses The Athleticism He Had In His Youth (He's 23)

If you had to take a stab at what age it's acceptable to pull a Detective Murtaugh and say, "I'm getting too old for this s***," what number would you arrive at?

Maybe 50 years old? 60 if you're in really great shape?

I can almost guarantee you the answer wouldn't be 23 years old, but that's exactly where Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud finds himself in just his third year in the NFL.

Avert your eyes, old heads, because Mr. Stroud thinks he's "unc" before he's even old enough to legally rent a car.

Big dawg, there are defensive linemen at Syracuse who are older than you are, you are not getting old.

If the answer to "where were you when the Twin Towers fell" is "I wasn't born," then you don't get to whine about old age sapping you of your athleticism.

Father Time doesn't even know where you live yet.

As one of the commenters on X pointed out, Stroud might not have even lost a step, but rather, he is going up against elite athletes he might not have otherwise faced in high school or even consistently in college.

That's a solid point and could explain a lot of what's going on with Stroud, but it's way more fun to make fun of a young whippersnapper who thinks he's getting old when he's not even halfway to his first prostate exam.

In all honesty, Stroud brought this rapid aging upon himself as he "big bro'd" then-rookie QB Caleb Williams when Stroud himself was less than 20 games into his NFL career.

Never mind his record since doing this, how about the fact that the poor guy can't even sit down in a recliner without letting out a giant groan or all of the bones in his lower body popping at once?

Okay, I promise I'm done roasting old man Stroud, who probably can't even read this because he can't work all this newfangled technology the youth is using nowadays.