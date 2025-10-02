Syracuse Has An 8th Year Senior On Its Roster, College Football Is Broken

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the oldest man in college football!

Every day I'm reminded of just how far we've strayed from the plot in the world of college football.

Today's latest example of madness in the former greatest sport on Earth comes to us from upstate New York.

The Syracuse Orange are looking to rebound from their blowout loss to Duke in front of their home crowd, and their secret weapon might come in the fact that they have a guy who is old enough to qualify for AARP benefits on their defensive two deep.

What's an even crazier random fact is that they have both the oldest and youngest player on their roster, but that's beside the point.

David Reese is heading into his eighth season in college, and that is utterly insane.

I've met medical students who have spent less time in the American university system.

My father was an engineering major at the University of Florida and has a master's degree, and he only spent seven years there.

David, my friend, you have to update that LinkedIn profile and start making waves in the workforce.

I don't know of too many NFL teams who are looking for a 26-year-old rookie on the defensive line, but then again, my scouting credentials are dubious at best.

The real question is, how is this possible?

Luckily for us, one of the fine folks on X laid it out for us in painstaking detail, so try to follow along.

Absolute lunacy.

It's not as bad as the NCAA turning into a bunch of globalists, but the redshirt rules in college football need a little reworking to say the least.

For Christ's sake, we had a ninth-year senior at Miami last year!

Eat your heart out, Van Wilder!

There are rumors that the NCAA is close to approving a rule change that would allow every player to have five years of eligibility, thus eliminating the redshirt rule altogether.

Make sure to keep an eye on Reese this weekend, though.

The old man might need an oxygen tank by the end of the third quarter.

Then again, I'm six years older than he is and need to stretch for at least ten minutes before playing pickup hoops to avoid being bedridden for 72 hours, so who is really the old man in this scenario?