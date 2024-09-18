Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud Caught On Camera Having Awkward Interaction

Caleb Williams wasn't interested in hearing C.J. Stroud's advice after the Texans beat the Bears.

Houston beat Chicago 19-13 Monday night, and the former USC star's rookie season in the NFL is off to a rough start.

Through two games, Williams has thrown for 267 yards, no touchdowns, has two interceptions and is completing an abysmal 56.1% of his passes.

Both of his interceptions came against the Texans, and he didn't look like he wanted to hear any words of encouragement.

Caleb Williams didn't look interested in talking to C.J. Stroud.

Stroud tried to give Williams some advice on the field after beating his Bears squad, and Williams couldn't have looked less interested.

At one point, the Chicago QB tried to walk away, but Stroud pulled him back in so that he could finish his thoughts.

Check out the truly awkward moment captured on video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Williams' reaction didn't go unnoticed by people online who had plenty to say.

Tough look for Williams. Very tough look. He has a reputation of having a bit of a laissez-faire attitude, and that perception has dogged him since his days at USC. The talented dual-threat QB gives off the vibe he's above it all.

This video won't do anything to debunk that perception. He literally tried to walk away from a man who had a wildly successful rookie season when he was hitting him with some encouragement.

At this point, I'd say Williams should take any advice anyone is willing to share with him. When he actually starts putting up numbers, then he can walk away from a successful NFL QB talking to him.

Next up for the Bears is a winless Indianapolis Colts squad. Williams better start performing at a high level, or fans will soon start turning on him. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.