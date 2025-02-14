Team USA Hockey's Goal Scoring Song Is The Best In Sports : 'Play Freebird!'

Team USA Hockey absolutely dominated Finland 6-1 on Thursday night during the 4 Nations Tournament's opening game.

The best part, however, wasn't the action on the ice, but what happened immediately after every Team USA goal. That's when the speakers began BLASTING Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" in what may be the best celebratory song ever.

I mean seriously, what's more American than Skynyrd and the guitar riff absolutely jamming out to Freebird?! Check that, what's better than blasting Skynyrd's Freebird" WHILE IN CANADA? I mean, let's go!

‘PLAY FREEBIRD’ HAS BECOME A RALLYING CALL FOR TEAM USA

All across social media, American hockey fans were screaming "PLAY FREEBIRD!" in what has become a rallying call not only for the hockey team, but the country.

There's something pleasantly and obnoxiously beautiful about that song. Not only does it immediately put you in a great mood, but there's a subtle cockiness to it as well, because there's no doubt that the song will bring in a plethora of beer being sprayed around, and some dancing too.

Earlier this week, New Jersey Devils center and USA Hockey player, Jack Hughes, announced that the team would be choosing "Freebird" as their goal song. The decision comes after Team USA used the song during their World Junior Championship gold medal run earlier this year in spectacular fashion, winning in overtime.

America's finessing of the Fins last night gave them three points for the early lead in the tournament standings. They will play Canada on Saturday night in Montreal in what will no doubt be a wild game, considering the Canadian fans already booed Team USA on Thursday during player introductions!

The final games will take place back in the States at Boston's TD Center. We can all hope to continue hearing Freebird so many times that it becomes ALMOST… annoying. That is, until you realize that Freebird means Team USA is doing something good!

