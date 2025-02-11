Team USA Welcomed Johnny Gaudreau's Dad To Practice, Dinner Ahead Of 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway this week, and it's safe to say that Team USA will have a little extra to play for, considering that had he and his brother not been tragically killed while riding their bikes in South Jersey last summer, Johnny Gaudreau would certainly be throwing on a red, white, and blue sweater.

However, the team made sure that the Gaudreau family still had a presence at this tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Team USA got together for dinner and they did so with some absolute American hockey legends including Mike Eruzione and Rob McLanahan of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team, NHL great, Mike Modano, and Guy Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father.

"He came in for the dinner last night," Minnesota Wild and Team USA GM Bill Guerin said, per Sportsnet. "We had a big, full-staff dinner, I thought it was important that he was there. Johnny and Matthew were a big part of USA Hockey and a tremendous loss. They're with us in spirit. I just think it was important that Guy was there. The coaches wanted him out for practice, and the players wanted him in the picture. He's an amazing guy, we love having him around."

And Gaudreau was around at more than just dinner. As he has done with a couple of teams this season, including the Philadelphia Flyers — coached by Team USA assistant John Tortorella — Gaudreau hit the ice to help run the team's practice.

"I think just to have him here and have him to dinner last night, get him on the ice with the guys and the coaches, I think it's something special," defenseman Noah Hanifin — who played with Matthew Gaudreau in college and then played with Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary — said. "I know he appreciates it. It means a lot to him just because of how much he loves the game, he loves hockey, and yeah, we were really happy he was able to come and spend some time with us."

Additionally the team has been maintaining a locker room stall with Gaudreau's jersey hanging in it.

The Americans will open their tournament on Thursday night against Finland.