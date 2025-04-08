Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Interested In Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of 2025 NFL Draft

While the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for a decision by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team is reportedly doing its due diligence on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is viewed as the second-best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft after Miami's Cam Ward.

The news of a Sanders visit to Pittsburgh was initially reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It seemed to be confirmed by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who noted that the visit was "an interesting one."

The reason that's "interesting" is that the Steelers hold the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders has been viewed as a potential Top 5 pick. But if he's willing to meet with the Steelers and Pittsburgh is spending time looking at him, they must believe there's at least a chance that he could fall far enough for the team to take him.

Pittsburgh could trade up, but it's unlikely the Steelers would give up the assets required to jump from outside the Top 20 to inside the Top 5. According to an analytics model from ESPN analyst Seth Walder, there's a moderate chance Sanders could be available outside the Top 10. However, it's unlikely he falls all the way to No. 21.

According to DraftKings, the three most likely landing spots for Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft are the Saints (+275, currently hold the #9 overall pick), the Giants (+350, currently hold the #3 overall pick) and the Steelers (+600).

The Steelers selected Ben Roethlisberger with the #11 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger went on to win two Super Bowls and is a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer. Since he retired in 2021, the team hasn't been able to find a successor.

Pittsburgh took Kenny Pickett with the #20 overall pick in the 2022 draft, but that didn't work out, and they later traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. Roethlisberger and Pickett are the only two QBs the franchise has selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the past 40 years.

Could they add Shedeur Sanders to that list later this month? Time will tell.