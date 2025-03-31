Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver DK Metcalf And Aaron Rodgers, Whom Steelers Want, Work Out Together

PALM BEACH – Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a throwing session together in the last day or so and, well, it seemed to go well.

The four-time MVP quarterback and the Pro Bowl wide receiver posed for photos after the session – both smiling and seemingly enjoying the work.

Photographer Alex Amen, who has worked with Metcalf in the past, posted the photos on his Instagram page, and they were widely circulated on social media.

What Does Rodgers-Metcalf Session Mean?

And that begs questions: Was it random? And what does it mean?

Multiple NFL outlets have declined to say because, well, they don't know. All they're doing is reporting this happened and leaving it at that as if, you know, we're supposed to accept this as something that just happened out of happenstance.

And that's not it at all.

OutKick has learned that this offseason is in fact the first time Rodgers and Metcalf have had a throwing session together.

So this seems like no coincidence because Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 9. And the Steelers have been trying to sign Rodgers as a free agent since the Jets made it clear he was no longer in their plans and would be released.

Rodgers went so far as to visit the Steelers practice facility in the Steel City on March 21.

Rodgers Continues His Investigation

The quarterback spent a reported six hours with coaches and others in the organization but didn't sign and apparently didn't promise anything along those lines.

"We had a really productive day," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday morning. "He's been in this thing a long time. I've been in this thing a long time. But there's no substitute for, you, intimacy and spending time together, getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment.

"So that was really good. But I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is. We'll see where it leads us."

Where it has led is that Rodgers has obviously continued doing his due diligence. This is smart because if he's going to commit to a team he knows he needs to be all in and to be all in, he has to love the idea.

Tomlin Comfortable Being Unsettled Now

He wants to be comfortable if indeed he is going to join the Steelers so it would obviously be a good idea for him to build some sort of camaraderie with the man who might become his primary receiver.

It also might be a good idea for him to get together with Steelers receiver George Pickens as well, but obviously there has been no evidence that's happened.

At the very least, the throwing session shows Rodgers is doing some serious investigation on the Steelers. It's a good sign for the club that previously has gotten precious little indication Rodgers will definitely sign with them.

"I'm really comfortable being unsettled this time of year," Tomlin said. "To be quite honest with you … I've just learned over the years that this time of year, although day to day could be somewhat uncomfortable, it is a process."