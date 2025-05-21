Pirates Fan Charged With Giving Drinks To Underage Fan That Fell From Stands

It was one of the most shocking moments involving a fan at a baseball game, as 20-year-old Kavan Markwood fell over the right field railing at Pittsburgh's PNC Park while celebrating a go-ahead RBI double. The devastating moment was caught on video by a fan and quickly went viral across social media.

Markwood would end up suffering major injuries, including a broken neck, clavicle, and back. He's still recovering from in a hospital.

A little over three weeks later, authorities have decided to pursue criminal charges against his friend. Ethan Kirkwood, 21, is facing two counts of furnishing liquor or malt beverages in relation to the incident, according to court ESPN.

FAN FELL FROM 20+ FEET STRAIGHT TO THE GROUND

Kirkwood allegedly bought Kavan two beers in the concourse during the game, according to a police statement that was corroborated by PNC Park's surveillance camera footage. Markwood's girlfriend also reportedly told police that he did not drink prior to arriving at the ballpark but confirmed he did drink at the game.

"This video confirmed Kirkwood purchasing two (2) 24 oz. cans of Miller Lite at 6:56 pm. On the video you can see a male who is known as Ethan Kirkwood, wearing a black Pirates hat with three stripes, black tank top, black shorts and white shoes, go to the kiosk. A short time later you can see two females and a male known as Kavan Markwood, who is wearing a black t-shirt and brown shorts, with a tattoo on his left arm, go up to Kirkwood and leave. Kirkwood appears to order alcohol at the Kiosk, then is seen getting carded by the server. Kirkwood is then given two 24 oz cans of Miller Lite and walks away. At this point, Markwood and the two females walk away with Kirkwood. Kirkwood is the only one seen holding the two Miller Lite cans as he walks away," the criminal paperwork reads.

Kirkwood's next court hearing will be sometime in June regarding the two misdemeanor charges.

" I,can’t really sleep. "I have a lot of back pain," Markwood recently said in an interview with TribLive.com, before adding that he had "broken everything."

Kavan may be hurting now, but fortunately and miraculously, he's still around to talk about it.

Hopefully the Pirates will do something on the field and start sending him good vibes by getting some win, as they are currently 16-33 and 14 games under .500.