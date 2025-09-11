PHNX Suns Reporter Dumped After Posting Distasteful Rant About Charlie Kirk

PHNX Sports reporter’s hard-Left rant leaves his network no choice but to cut ties.

It’s a tragedy when a public figure with a positive influence is lost to political violence.

What is not remotely sad is another self-righteous member of the media being held accountable for voicing contempt, which is what happened to one Suns reporter who was fired over erroneously posting his personal feelings on Charlie Kirk in the aftermath of the 31-year-old’s assassination, which were extremely distasteful.

PHNX Sports reporter Gerald Bourguet — who covered the Suns for the fan-focused outlet under ALLCITY Network — was dumped by his publication Thursday after his comments on Kirk blew up for all the wrong reasons. He wasn’t alone: on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers also fired a staffer for posting insensitive remarks about Kirk’s death.

Bourguet criticized Kirk for his conservative platform, insinuating he deserved to be fatally shot, in an X thread posted on Wednesday that read:

"Political differences" are not the same thing as spewing hateful rhetoric on a daily basis, and refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence. Just so we’re 100% clear on that.

He went on:

"'[Kirk] was a father.' Half of y’all didn’t give a DAMN about doing anything to stop gun violence when the victims of mass shootings were LITERAL children. And those kids weren’t bigots spreading genocidal propaganda, or a mindset he directly fed into with this Holy Grail of Ironies.

"If you’re saddened by today’s "political violence," horrified by the video, or repulsed by my response, ask yourself why your reaction was different when it came to school shootings, mass deportations, or the HUNDREDS of videos of horrific murders in Gaza (which Kirk cheered on).

READ: Ex-NFL Receiver Nate Burleson Disgustingly Points Finger At Republicans Over Charlie Kirk Shooting

"Truly don’t care if you think it’s insensitive or poor timing to decline to respect an evil man who died. Too many of you are more concerned with being polite and appearing to be good people rather than showing some damn backbone and standing on principle to condemn hate."

The lack of empathy from the Suns reporter didn't work out as he'd expected.

Bourguet thought he was serving common sense. Instead, reality hit.

PHNX Sports fired him, according to Front Office Sports, and swiftly distanced itself from the tirade.

Scrambling for damage control, PHNX Sports and its parent ALLCITY Network issued the following statement on Thursday:

"The opinions expressed by our employees do not represent the views of PHNX or ALLCITY Network. We take matters involving violence very seriously and are committed to ensuring that ALLCITY remains a safe place for our employees and community alike. We have addressed this matter with the individual and made the decision to part ways."

"Y’all actually did something right for once," one fan of the network answered.

"Good riddance to that piece of shit," another follower added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, now highly active, Bourguet had worked at PHNX for four years as a lead Suns reporter and podcast co-host. PHNX Sports is not affiliated with the Phoenix Suns organization.

Comments on his platforms — those he has yet to restrict — showed a flurry of people pointing out how wrong he was in mocking Kirk after his political assassination.

"Hope it was worth it chief! Enjoy unemployment!" one observer kindly put it.

Another added: "Just so y’all know @GeraldBourguet is truly one of the biggest pieces of shit in the Suns community."

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and two young daughters.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela