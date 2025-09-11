Ex-NFL Receiver Nate Burleson Disgustingly Points Finger At Republicans Over Charlie Kirk Shooting

I know the Charlie Kirk coverage is a lot today. It's a tough balance. Part of me wants to write about it. The other part wants to try and give you guys other things to read.

It's a delicate line of too much versus not enough. Our readers like to laugh and have fun. But, you guys also don't like being gaslit by the insufferable mainstream media, and OutKick is maybe the only company in the industry who holds them accountable.

So, that's what I'm going to do here. It's been nearly 24 hours since Charlie Kirk was murdered in Utah, and it's time to start holding people accountable.

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, who I actually really like as a TV guy, wasted no time in pointing the finger on his cute little CBS morning show earlier today.

And you will NEVER guess who he pointed his fingers at:

Nate Burleson is so full of it here

Hey, Nate – you're welcome to piss alllllllllllllllll the way off. We're not doing that today. I know you and your CBS friends want to, but I ain't standing for it. Don't you dare point the finger at Republicans. I don't want to hear it, especially from someone who knows nothing about politics.

In one breath, Nate says, "This is not the time to focus on that, we are focused on this tragedy." Literally, in the NEXT BREATH, he accuses Republicans of encouraging this behavior.

"Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence?"

What? Excuse me? I'm sorry, WHAT did you ask him?

Again, Nate Burleson is a good TV guy. I really enjoyed him on Good Morning Football. But now he's at CBS, spewing absolute nonsense, and I can't ride with him anymore.

This is disgusting. It's pathetic. It's an outright lie. It's pandering to the highest degree.

No, Nate. Now is not the time for Republicans to reflect on political violence. Republicans didn't try to kill Donald Trump – twice. Republicans didn't attack Steve Scalise on a baseball field. Republicans didn't just knife down a Ukrainian refugee in cold blood.

And Republicans didn't just assassinate a conservative activist in the middle of the day on a Utah campus.

Now, if we want to have a conversation about the political tenor in this country from both sides, that's one thing. That's worth a conversation, and one that Charlie Kirk BEGGED us to have.

But I will be damned if we have it about Republicans being the violent ones. Not today, Nate. Not ever.

Go ahead and tell the insufferable producer in your ear to shut up for me. Thanks.