Philly Mayor Wants Fans To Celebrate Responsibly If Eagles Win (She Must Be New There)

Ahead of the Super Bowl, both Kansas City and Philadelphia are making plans in the event that their team ends up winning the Super Bowl.

It's smart. It's better to be prepared and lose than win and have to scramble to throw together a parade.

…actually, on second thought, I think I'd still rather win, but still.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was talking about the possibility of the Eagles winning their second Lombardi Trophy in team history, and she talked about how she hopes any celebrations turn out.

"My hope is that we are all going to celebrate responsibly," said Parker, per NBC 10 Philadelphia. "So, for your mayor, please, just don’t climb onto anything, ok? That’s our golden rule,"

That's a big one. Following the NFC Championship Game, a Temple University student tragically fell to his death while celebrating the victory.

I think we can all hope for a safe, responsible celebration… but is she new in town?

Philly and insane celebrations go hand and hand like Philly chucking batteries at JD Drew.

I mean, I don't know if you saw those post-NFC Championship scenes, but when I did, I thought it was archived footage from when the team won the Super Bowl back in 2018.

Nope. That was a celebration of getting to the Super Bowl, so I think the mayor, unfortunately, knows as well as we all do that she can say all she wants, but if the Birds win, it'll be wild.

I would assume that she knows this too, but after she fumbled the bag trying to spell "Eagles," I'm not so sure that I should assume anything.

But, hey, at least now that she said something if things go sideways the mayor is on record telling the folks who live in her city not to cause mayhem if the Eagles win… or lose.