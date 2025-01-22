Philadelphia Mayor Tries To Start Eagles Chant, Forgets How To Spell The Word In Wildly Embarrassing Moment

Spelling is harder for some people than it is for others, and it's apparently very difficult for Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, as she didn't even come close to correctly spelling the word ‘Eagles.'

Speaking at an event on Sunday with some nasty weather headed towards the Philly area, Parker attempted to end her speech by starting an ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ chant with the Birds playing host to the Los Angeles Rams with a spot in the NFC title game up for grabs.

Trying to start the chant was a colossal mistake given the fact that Parker completely botched it.

"Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Go birds," she shouted.

It's hard to decide what's worse, Parker throwing in an ‘L’ as the second letter or the fact that she added an extra ‘S’ in her ‘ELGSES’ chant.

While the Eagles somehow dodged the mush from Parker and beat the Rams, if the teams get upset by the Commanders this weekend, I wouldn't put it past the city of Philadelphia attempting to get Parker out of office given the fact that she very well could have just jinxed the team with her inability to spell the most important word in Philly's dictionary.

Philadelphia Mayor Can't Spell ‘Eagles,’ Gets Annihalated On Social Media

To Parker's credit, she took her mistake in stride when she addressed it a couple of days after the fact, saying, "We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right."

Perfection doesn't equate to spelling six-letter words correctly, but at least she's laughing it off.