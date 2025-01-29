Eagles Fan Dies After Falling From Light Pole During NFC Title Celebration

An 18-year-old Temple University student passed away after falling off a lamp post during the Eagles' NFC Championship celebration on Sunday.

The University confirmed the news that freshman Tyler Sabathy succumbed to the critical injuries he suffered after falling nearly 40 feet and hitting his head as thousands of fans descended upon Center City Philadelphia after the team's 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders. The University said that Sabathy was a member of the school's gymnastics team and was majoring in exercise and sports science.

UNCLEAR IF POLES WERE GREASED TO MAKE IT HARDER TO CLIMB

Video of the student falling made its way across social media.

Police have not commented on whether they greased the poles ahead of Sunday night's celebration, citing that they don't want to release their public safety tactics. Some videos on social media from Sunday's chaotic celebration appear to show some of the poles greased, while others appear not to be.

Philadelphia police held an internal briefing on Tuesday after Sabathy's death as they try to not only learn what happened, but also determine what future strategies can be used to prevent something like this from happening again, especially if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.