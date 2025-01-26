Philly Streets Filled By Crazy Eagles Fans Celebrating Trip To Super Bowl

What’s a massive Philly win without the city’s die-hard fans turning the streets into pure chaos in celebration?

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl 59. On the dot, Eagles fans poured across Philly's streets.

City Hall was green Sunday night after Philadelphia's exceptional offensive showcase against Washington.

Expecting chaos, Philly’s police and officials took precautions by greasing the city’s street poles, but fans still couldn’t resist scaling them, slick grips be damned.

According to ABC6, Broad Street turned into a sea of fans, with City Hall glowing green in the background. Fireworks popped across the city, and Eagles fans buzzed with anticipation, gearing up for their Super Bowl clash in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The Eagles beat the brakes off Washington, winning 55-23. Sunday's game showcased possibly the best offensive performance by a team in an NFC Championship Game, ever.

Continuing his dominant postseason run, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley totaled three touchdowns, tallying 15 carries for 118 yards.

