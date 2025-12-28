Philip Rivers Ready For His Curtain Call With Colts Which Quarterback Vows Will Be His Last

The 44-year-old quarterback says he's 'on board' with whatever coach Shane Steichen decides about finale

The end of the road for Philip Rivers is on the horizon – again.

Maybe he's got one more game left. Or maybe what's next is a conversation with coach Shane Steichen informing him that his adventure with the Indianapolis Colts is over.

Rivers Has No Regrets

Either way, Rivers is good with it.

He's ready to play one more. And he's also ready to be done playing forever.

"Well, again, if it is, I'm going to be on board and supportive of whatever the organization, Shane, and however that decision is going to come to be," Rivers said following the Colts' loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I'm sure I'll have some conversation. It sure it won't just be a blind side Tuesday, you know, conversation from him. And I'm going to be on board to do what's best for the guys. I mean, if this was the last one, shoot, again, I told you guys, I wasn't going to have any regrets about coming back, and I don't."

Not Winning Was A Problem

Rivers came back three weeks ago after being retired since 2020. He came back at age 44 to a team that had lost three consecutive games and its starting quarterback to a torn Achilles and he was unable to stop the freefall.

The Colts have lost six consecutive games, including all three starts by Rivers.

"Other than us not winning, right, us not winning, it's been an absolute blast for three weeks," Rivers said. "If I go back and say, 'Alright, now you know everything that's going to happen, what are you going to do?' I'd do it all again. It's been absolutely awesome.

"And so, yeah, I mean, if it's the last one, it's the last one."

Rivers Enjoyed ‘Bonus’ Games

The way Rivers figures it, he thought he played his last game that 2020 season when the Colts lost a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. This tenure is just bonus.

"I thought the last one was walking off the Buffalo or I' walking up that tunnel, and I was fine with that," Rivers said. "And that that one, I had tears those few days after it. You know, and I was at peace with that being the last one.

"So certainly if it is, I got three bonus games that I never saw coming, and couldn't be more thankful that I got the opportunity."

Steichen told reporters he'll decide on his starting quarterback for the season-finale against the Houston Texans in the coming hours. He did not reveal his decision although he can obviously go with rookie Riley Leonard.

As to Rivers, he has played well although not well enough. On Sunday he completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Rivers Filled RCA Dome

In his three games he's completed 58 of 92 (63% completion) for 544 yards, with four touchdowns and three interception. That's solid, especially for a 44-year-old guy who's been off for five years.

But the journey is almost over. Rivers confirmed that he isn't coming back again. He wants to coach or be with some team in some role, and that includes high school all the way on up to the NFL.

"I'll be right back on the sideline, which, I'm sure, many watching probably said, ‘That’s probably where you belong.'"

Actually, the Colts filled their stadium Sunday. They didn't come to watch the Colts continue their losing skid.

They came to see Philip Rivers play.