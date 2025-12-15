Philip Rivers Lost His Start at 44, But the Sweet Story Was His High School Team Cheering Him On

It's been a roller-coaster week since the Colts decided to bring in 44-year-old Philip Rivers, and while the storyline fit for a Jerry Bruckheimer film didn't end in a win in Week 15, Rivers' return marked a special moment in the NFL's history. Consider that the average starting QB age in the NFL is 27-29.

Just two weeks ago, Rivers was twirling a coach's whistle on the sidelines for St. Michael Catholic's football program in Alabama, the very team he had been coaching since playing his last NFL snap in 2020

Rivers had a week to prepare for Seattle, in lieu of using rookie Riley Leonard, who is 21 years younger than Rivers.

What helped Rivers go from the high school sideline to the NFL sideline in a week's time was his pre-baked knowledge of the Colts' offensive schematics, which he personally used to coach his team.

Leading up to his return, Rivers' practice footage showcased a former gunslinger no longer relying on his strength and speed (not that there was much before) after coming in roughly 30 pounds heavier than when he last played.

Cheering on the old man under center was Rivers' high school football team. Via NFL.com, St. Michael teammates were on pins and needles after learning of his un-retirement, waiting to see their coach take the field.

"We were checking updates all day in school, going on Google, just typing in his name about every 10 minutes," said senior wideout Tucker Tomlinson. "That was the worst part. Having to refresh all the news pages to see what we can find."

Stuffed into a Colts uniform, Rivers took the field against a fierce Seahawks defense on Sunday, and narrowly lost to Seattle in an 18-16 defeat.

Even with the dad bod, Rivers completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded an interception on a game-ending heave, but he won't be faulted for that one.

Truly, it was a better performance than most expected, or at least a fine job of game managing.

A video of the team's reaction to Rivers throwing a touchdown to Josh Downs also had the squad hooting and hollering, which can soften up any geezer doubting Rivers' return.

Ever since catching the spotlight for his unretirement, Rivers has used the podium to inspire those watching to take similar leaps of faith when opportunity comes calling.

"Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say like, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared,'" Rivers said after the game.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is expected to start for the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

