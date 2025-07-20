Phil Mickelson Reacts To Scottie Scheffler's Dominant Open Victory After Prediction Horribly Backfires

Horrendous predictions are shared on social media practically every minute of every day, but when we look back on the 2025 sports year as a whole, Phil Mickelson may be the not-so-proud owner of the coldest take there was.

Back in March, Mickelson took a bit of a swing at Scottie Scheffler, and to say he missed would be a hilarious understatement.

After fellow LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann picked up his second victory of the year, Mickelson jumped on X and claimed that the young Chilean was the No. 1 player in the world. He then took his hot take to scorching levels by predicting that Scheffler - the actual top-ranked player in the game - wouldn't win a single tournament before this Fall's Ryder Cup.

Less than two months later, Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson for his first win of the year, and has since followed that up with two major championship victories and a win at the Memorial Tournament title, a signature event on the PGA Tour.

Yikes.

Phil Mickelson Takes Accountability For His Horrendous Take On Scottie Scheffler

The Scheffler fans out there and the golf world as a whole have not forgotten about Mickelson's horrible prediction, but the lefty has taken the high road on social media, and was quick to congratulate the 29-year-old after his win at The Open at Royal Portrush.

I'm never one to shame a bold prediction in a world where most people are nervous to stick their necks out there, but Mickelson's take for Scheffler's year wasn't bold, it was stupid.

While Scheffler had a better week than anyone at The Open, Mickelson enjoyed himself as well after making the cut and finishing T-56. It was the first time the 55-year-old had played the weekend at a major championship this season.