Phil Mickelson Gets Torched After Saying LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann Is The Best Player In The World

Joaquin Niemann earned his second LIV Golf victory of the season, and fourth since February 2024, after a masterclass of a final round in Singapore. Another trip to the winner's circle rekindled the ongoing conversation about where he ranks among the best players in the world.

Phil Mickelson gave his two cents, and he doesn't think anyone in the game is better than Niemann at the moment.

Torque GC, Niemann's LIV Golf team, shared its opinion on X, formerly Twitter, about Niemann being a Top 5 player in the world after his win in Singapore. Saying the Chilean is a Top 5 player in the game isn't that outlandish, but Mickelson felt the need to take things up a notch.

There is no denying that Niemann's four wins in 13 months are wildly impressive, but there are two things very much standing in his way of being considered the best player in the world: Scottie Scheffler and Niemann's major championship resume.

Scheffler is the best player on the planet, has been for two-plus years now, and arguing that anyone else even deserves consideration for the top spot isn't living in reality. Scheffler has yet to win in 2025, but earned seven wins, two more second-place finishes, and 16 total Top 10 finishes in 19 starts during the 2024 season.

It's Scottie Scheffler and then everyone else. It'll stay that way until someone dethrones him, and until major championship season gets underway, it's impossible to even say another player is challenging him for the top spot at the moment.

Speaking of major championships, they have not been kind to Niemann at all in his career. With LIV Golf not being recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), majors are one of only a few different ways for LIV players to earn ranking points, which explains Niemann being ranked 81st in the world at the moment despite four wins in a little over a year's time.

Niemann has played in 22 major championships in his career and has managed just one Top 20 finish, a T-16 at the 2023 Masters. He's missed the cut in seven of his 22 major starts.

Major championships may not be the end-all, be-all when it comes to careers, but when we're talking about who the No. 1 player in the world is, they certainly become the measuring point.

This isn't to say that Niemann isn't a Top 10, maybe even Top 5 player in the game, because one can easily make that case, but No. 1? No.

Folks on social media were quick to jump on Mickelson after his claim that Niemann is the best golfer in the world: