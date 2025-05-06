Phil Mickelson Takes Accountability For His Horrendous Take On Scottie Scheffler

Instead of his patented thumbs-up gesture, Phil Mickelson is holding a hand up after his scorching-hot take on Scottie Scheffler backfired in a hurry.

Back in mid-March, Mickelson jumped on X after Joaquin Niemann picked up what was his second LIV Golf win of 2025 and claimed that the Chilean was the No. 1 player in the world. Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman went on to accurately label Mickelson's opinion on Niemann a hot take, but then the lefty one-upped himself and claimed that Scottie Scheffler, the actual top-ranked player in the world, wouldn't win an event before this Fall's Ryder Cup.

Fast-forward just three weeks from when Mickelson made his prediction about Scheffler going winless, and the 28-year-old not only earned a win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but dominated the event, winning by a ridiculous eight-shot margin.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Not long after Scheffler hoisted the trophy, Immelman brought up the receipt of Mickelson's hot take about Scheffler, which led the six-time major winner to take some accountability for his bold and very wrong prediction.

Mickelson's take on Scheffler not winning aged like milk on the surface of the sun, but he also deserves a bit of credit for actually sticking his neck out there and offering up an opinion. Not many players, and certainly none with a similar resume to Mickelson's, would dare put that sort of take on public display, but at the end of the day, Mickelson knows how to get the masses going.

Phil Mickelson Wages War With Smelly Chuck Schumer Over This Disgusting Move

Scheffler won't be teeing it up in this week's Truist Championship - a signature event on the PGA Tour - but instead will take the week off to prepare for the following week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Mickelson will be making an appearance as well.