PGA Tour Denies YouTube Golfer Grant Horvat From Filming During Barracuda Championship

The PGA Tour never stops getting in its own way when it comes to growing the game of golf

One of the best things to happen to the game of golf in recent years has been the explosion of YouTube golf. Posting golf videos on the video-hosting platform has gotten so popular that huge names – like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson – have started their own YouTube channels. But unlike LIV Golf, the PGA Tour seems intent on combating this new brand of golf content.

Grant Horvat, one of the most popular YouTube golfers on the internet right now, accepted an invitation to play in the Barracuda Championship this week in California. Because the tournament is taking place concurrently with the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, it's not exactly the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule. This was a perfect opportunity for the PGA Tour to drum up interest in an event that many people might not even know is happening, with everyone focused on the 2025 final major tournament.

Instead, Horvat – who has nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers – announced on social media that he is not playing in the Barracuda Championship because PGA Tour rules forbid him from filming his round and posting it on the Google-owned video platform.

"Unfortunately I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event. The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film. The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want film it," Horvat wrote. "I am hopeful that this won’t always be the case. I would be honored to play in a PGA Tour event and bring you all along in the future. Huge thank you to the Barracuda for the invite and belief in YouTube golf."

Wesley Bryan, a PGA Tour player and YouTube golfer, who is currently suspended for competing in a YouTube golf event presented by LIV Golf, clearly wasn't happy with the decision by the tour.

Interestingly, many in the golf community criticized Horvat for declining a sponsor's exemption to play in an official event just because he wasn't allowed to film.

Some, including PGA Tour play-by-play man George Savaricas, suggested that Horvat having a camera crew would be distracting to other players. However, Horvat noted that all he asked for was one cameraman filming from outside the ropes.

I stand firmly with Grant Horvat on this one. The PGA Tour has archaic broadcast restrictions, and they rip down any highlights posted on social media that don't come from their own platforms. It's understandable to want to control your content, but the Tour seems intent on ignoring the bigger picture.

The more golf on social media, YouTube and other platforms, the better it is for the PGA Tour. Having Horvat go to an event that nearly no one cares about and post it on YouTube to his 1.4 million subscribers is a perfect way to bring their product to more people.

Instead, the PGA Tour did what it always does: gets in its own way.