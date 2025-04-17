PGA Tour Suspends Former Winner For Participating In LIV Golf Influencer Event

In a move that has stirred up the YouTube golf world, the PGA Tour has suspended Wes Bryan for his participation in a recent LIV Golf influencer event.

Bryan has made more than 130 starts on the PGA Tour, including three in 2025, and picked up his lone win on Tour back in 2017 at the RBC Heritage. While the 35-year-old has made 40 starts on Tour dating back to the 2022-23 season, he does not have full status on Tour.

Amid some injury woes and inconsistent play on Tour, he and his brother, George Bryan, have built an incredibly successful YouTube channel over the years that has amassed over 550,000 followers. When it comes to the YouTube Golf and golf influencing world, The Bryan Bros are a household name.

While still making starts on Tour as a professional - albeit not playing a full schedule - Wes has played in each of the PGA Tour's influencer events over the last two years, including last month's Creator Classic ahead of The Players.

Wes, George, and many other influencers who played in the Tour's influencer event also played in LIV Golf's influencer tournament weeks later, called The Duels. George actually won the event with teammate Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Wes opting to play in LIV's influencer event has landed him an indefinite suspension, as first reported by Ryan French of Monday Q. Sources told French each of the creators were informed through a third party that there was potential for disciplinary action from the PGA Tour, including being excluded from any future PGA Tour-affiliated events and content. Those threats were reportedly withdrawn except for the potential disciplinary notice to Wes, who was suspended the day after The Duels were posted to YouTube.

This is where things get even murkier.

The Duels content wasn't posted to LIV's YouTube channel, which was always an odd strategy, but it instead lives on the channel of influencer Grant Horvat, who won the Tour's influencer event ahead of The Players.

Just as the news of Wes being suspended by the Tour began to make the rounds on Wednesday, Horvat announced that he had been offered a sponsor exemption to play in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship in July, but has yet to accept it.

Since LIV Golf's inception in 2022, PGA Tour members who compete on the Saudi-backed circuit have faced suspensions. The current rule stipulates a one-year suspension from a player’s last LIV event until they can return to the PGA Tour.

This is where things get a bit murky, given that Wes does not have full status on Tour. As for Horvat, well, he has exactly zero status on Tour, and never has, but the Tour approving a sponsor invite to him after his recent content with LIV Golf is odd, to put it mildly.

Despite the suspension and unique situation Wes finds himself in, he holds no ill will towards the Tour.

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," Wes said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."