Saquon Barkley Credits Best Season Of His NFL Career On Recently Finding Christian Faith

Barkley doesn't think it's a coincidence his best season came shortly after finding his faith.

Saquon Barkley put together a remarkable season, putting up career-high numbers on the ground, taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, and getting his hands on the Lombardi Trophy. While plenty of hard work went into his season to remember, he doesn't think it all comes together as it did without his Christian faith.

Grant Horvat, one of the most popular people in the YouTube golf space, recently welcomed Barkley onto his channel of over 1.3 million followers for his Break 60 series. While riding together in a golf cart between shots, Barkley asked Horvat if he was big in his faith, which led to Barkley opening up about his own faith journey.

"I'm very big in my faith, you are as well," Horvat asked Barkley.

"Yes, I just became a Christian not too long ago," the Philadelphia Eagles superstar responded. "I don't think it's a coincidence that the best year I had in my career, I found my faith. It gives me some clarity in life."

During media day ahead of February's Super Bowl, Barkley shared a bit of background on his faith and explained that his agent, pastor Ed Barry, played a key role in his journey.

"I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know the Bible, like, in and out. It’s something I’m learning, I’m challenging myself to get better at with my family and my friends," Barkley explained. "[I’m] really lucky to have my agent [Ed Berry], he’s a pastor and I’m able to have Bible studies with him."

"But [I’m] just growing, and I think that’s the beautiful thing about it, and I think that’s what religion and faith is, is having a relationship with God and understanding who Jesus is, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do this year. I’m going to continue to try to get better at it."

Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards for the first time in his career last season while also tying his career-high in total touchdowns in a regular season with 15.