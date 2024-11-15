People Can't Get Enough Of Mike Tyson's Pre-Fight Jacket

The highly anticipated fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and social media star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is coming our way, but even before a single fight was thrown, it was clear that Tyson had won when it came to the pre-fight wardrobe war.

During the second fight of the WBC welterweight title match between Mario Barrios and Able Ramos, the Netflix stream cut to the men of the hour — Tyson and Paul — entering AT&T Stadium.

First was Paul, who walked in wearing a gray suit and with his girlfriend, speedskater Jutta Leerdam, by his side.

Alright, not bad. There are worse ways to enter a building than that.

But next up was, of course, Iron Mike, and the crowd watching from inside the stadium absolutely exploded when he appeared on screen.

Man, what a pop, as they say in the wrestling biz…

Anyway, let's talk about the jacket, and what a jacket it is.

How many people could pull off a jacket with their own nickname and visage plastered across the back?

Not many.

If I walked in with a jacket that had my face on the back and my nickname "Matt ‘Kid Gorgeous’ Reigle," everyone would be like, "What a douche… although his nickname is pretty accurate. Handsome fella, that guy."

Needless to say, people were digging Tyson's pre-match fit.

While Tyson's jacket received universal acclaim, the same can't be said for Netflix's stream of the event, which has had its share of growing pains.

Oh well, nothing Rosie Perez and Cedric the Entertainer won't be able to fix.

Hopefully, the main event lives up to the hype and we all go home — by which I mean wander from the living room to the bedroom, perhaps stop at the fridge for a quick bite to eat before bed — happy.