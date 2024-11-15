Everyone Is Just Finding Out That Rosie Perez Is Super Into Boxing

Everyone is tuning in to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Netflix and pretty much everyone wound up asking the same question: "Why is Rosie Perez on my TV?"

I mean, not that there's anything wrong with that. Rosie Perez is fine. She's easy on the eyes and a great actress, but I don't think the majority of us thought that we'd be hearing her pontificate on fights this evening

So, how on Earth, did she wind up on the call for one of the biggest events the sport of boxing has seen in years?

Well, she discussed it in an interview with Variety that was supposed to be about the fight but was like 50 percent about the election because Trump broke most people's brains (Rosie's doesn't seem as broken as you'd think given her track record of being an outspoken Democrat; she seemed to be more grounded than whoever did the interview).

Apparently, Perez has been a boxing fan for years but kept it on the down-low out of fear that people found it "too barbaric."

However, recently, she has started tweeting about fights, and now is referred to as "The First Lady of Boxing?"

Make sense? No? Well, everyone else was confused too.

It sure seems like Perez knows boxing and is legitimately a big fan, but why not bring in a seasoned commentator? It's a different muscle, and it's clear that Perez is still getting her feet wet on this front.

But Perez wasn't the only personality that had people confused. Who did Netflix nab as part of their team behind the desk?

Did someone order Cedric The Entertainer?!

Again, nothing wrong with Cedric The Entertainer — I like Jingle All The Way… no, wait; I'm being told that was Sinbad — but it still is strange that Netflix wouldn't try to make a big splash by bringing in the biggest name that they possibly could for the night.

They've got the money. I don't know why Netflix didn't go all in, and neither do a lot of others.