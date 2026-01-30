Pathetic NFL Fans Predictably Furious With Patriotic Patches On Super Bowl Uniforms

This will be the first of many Lib freakouts over America 250.

‘America 250’ is off to a HOT start. And by that, I mean insufferable Lib fans are already pissed off about it.

I saw this one coming from a mile away. We've actually had a couple meetings about America 250, and how we would cover it this year. Everyone in the room (virtual room) was brainstorming ideas. My only thought?

"The Libs will hate everything about this. That will be our angle for the next eight months."

And, right on cue, they had their pitchforks OUT last night over the unveiling of the Super Bowl uniforms for both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Let's dive in:

Patches in general are terrible, but at least this one is patriotic

There they are, boys and girls. The Pats will be in all-white, which is sick. The Seahawks are in the same unis they lost to the Pats a decade ago (by design, I'm quite sure).

It's a solid uniform matchup. I would've preferred both teams wore throwbacks, but Goodell would have never let us have fun like that.

Anyway, the USA 250 patches on the top left obviously have people up in arms today. Why? I have no idea. Because Trump is in office, I assume. If Biden or Obama were at the helm, they wouldn't say a word. But, because it's Trump, they hate America.

Now, I don't care for patches on any uniform. They can be as patriotic as possible, and I would still be annoyed at the patches themselves. I think it makes the whole thing look cheap, but I get it. This is the day in age we live in. Sponsorship dollars are everything. Pretty soon, NFL teams are going to look like NASCAR drivers. Just wait.

But, we could also do a lot worse than a USA 250 patch. Again, though, Trump …

To be fair, there are plenty of #PATRIOTS in the comments defending the look. It's certainly not an even split, but there are fans who do love the patches.

But, the Libs were all over the NFL for this one, which means it's going to be a looooooooong 10 days. I would assume this will NOT be the last we hear about America 250 as it pertains to the Super Bowl. They'll find something else to complain about before kickoff, I'm quite sure of it.

Oh well. We'll be here to cover it all, as always!