NFL Teams Up With White House For Salute To America 250th Anniversary

The NFL, in coordination with the White House's Salute to America 250 Task Force, is beginning the national celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independance a bit early and carrying through the 2026 season.

The league announced Wednesday that in 2026 it will participate in the nationwide recognition of the 250th anniversary of the July 4, 1776 resolution announcing the United States as a free and independent nation.

NFL Begins 250th Celebration This Season

But, the NFL apparently figures, why wait until July 2026 to start recognizing the founding charter of American sovereignty?

Beginning in Week 18 of this regular season and continuing throughout the playoffs, the NFL will celebrate the "semiquincentennial on-field in NFL stadiums across the country, as well as during game broadcasts," the league said in a release.

"The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country’s history and celebrate our collective future."

NFL Rolls Out 250th Footballs, Gear

The NFL says its 32 clubs and players will begin celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in Week 18 and continuing throughout the playoffs. Special commemorative footballs featuring the America 250 logo will be predominantly utilized in games.

In addition, every game in Week 18 and throughout the playoffs will feature an America 250 stencil on the sidelines. Game officials will also use America 250 branded coins for the coin toss, which will later be auctioned off for charity on the NFL Auction platform.

Coaches and staff will receive commemorative sideline apparel for playoff games, and fans may participate in the celebration through the forthcoming launch of club-specific America 250 fan apparel.

(Yes, the NFL knows how to make money).

Super Bowl And Draft Will Join Celebration

Additionally, the league is collaborating with its broadcast partners to feature a special performance of "God Bless America" at the Saturday night game in Week 18.

The NFL will continue its celebrations of this national milestone at league-wide events in 2026, including Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.