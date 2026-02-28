Pat McAfee Torches Liberal Hockey Fans & Media: "Eat S***!"

Things you can count on: Death, taxes, and Pat McAfee saying what every other ESPN personality is afraid to say.

McAfee has become one of the most sane, unapologetically original and untouchable personalities in sports media. He showed that on Friday's show. After covering the hefty $150,000 tab of Team USA men's hockey while the players celebrated their Olympic gold medal win over Canada in Miami, McAfee said, "The buying of the tab, [I] felt like this is an obvious move," which led to a "small amount of people" calling him, a "sexist, racist."

Without him saying it, McAfee says what most of us are thinking, the unhinged outrage and vitriolic attacks from liberal hockey fans and media represent a vocal minority. Proof of that is how golden goal-scorer Jack Hughes, who was featured on McAfee's Show live from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, along with his fellow Team USA teammates, have been received at their NHL games since play has resumed.

It couldn't be more clear that America, and hockey fans in general, are supportive of Team USA. The majority seems to believe that Team USA players are heroes, who deserve a hero's welcome, and applaud Pat McAfee for treating them as such. Arenas are filled with "USA! USA! USA!" chants. Team USA women's hockey players, such as Abbey Murphy, don't believe the men's team should have to apologize for laughing at Trump's clear joke. Many Americans also seem to understand that Trump made a joke and aren't taking it too seriously.

Thanks to the Olympics and Team USA, patriotism in America seems to be on the rise. Streaming of "Miracle" has occurred at a historic pace.

And yet, liberal media has used this time to divide us.

McAfee followed up his revelation about the liberal vocal minority with a profound statement that rivals broadcaster Mike Tirico's send-off from the Olympics:



"You will never outweigh the happiness, and the unity that sports brings, so you can eat s***!"



Americans are sick and tired of the woke takeover of sports. They don't want more athletes like LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe and Colin Kaepernick telling them that America is racist. They don't want more media telling fans that being conservative is somehow something to apologize for. There's a reason sports fans are flocking to Jack Hughes.



Jack Hughes, though he doesn't align with some of my conservative values, just as gold medal-winning figure skater Alyssa Lui doesn't, both have captured my heart, and millions of American's hearts with their love and respect for our nation. We don't have to agree with an athlete's politics in order to root for them, and Liberals, that should be your mindset as it pertains to Team USA men's hockey.



I know I don't just speak for myself: I'm thankful for Pat McAfee. He's been a breath of fresh air in a sports media industry focused on dividing Americans upon political lines. Time and time again, he's used his platform to reignite our love for America and sports. And he'll call liberal media and fans out for their nonsense. From uniting us in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination on College Gameday and being unashamed to interview President Trump on Veterans Day, to shutting down a liberal reporter at the MLB All-Star Game; McAfee is a national treasure.

Liberals, I'm not asking you to love Trump, but rather, reflect on how you've overreacted and relentlessly attacked in the wake of what should have been one of America's most uniting moments through sports.